KNOX COUNTY - The Knox County Board of Education will continue to implement its current masking protocols following the Kentucky General Assembly’s decision last week to remove the Kentucky Board of Education’s authority to issue a state-wide mask mandate for all schools.
In a letter released by the Knox County School District Tuesday, it says the Knox County Board of Education’s ultimate goal is to prioritize in-person learning for all students in the safest manner possible.
“We believe that the most meaningful learning occurs inside our classrooms,” reads the letter found on the school district’s website. “We will protect the health and well-being of our school community while aiming for rigorous and engaging instruction for all students.”
The board’s decision will see that students, staff, and visitors be required to wear a masks while inside school buildings and while on buses. Exemptions to the mandate will be made for this with a mask exception from a healthcare provider.
In the letter addressed to Knox County families, the school district says the General Assembly’s passage of Senate Bill 1 (SB1) turns the masking decision over to local school boards. It says boards are then encourage to work with their stakeholders (families, staff, healthcare professionals) to make the best determination.
The school board says it is currently working with those shareholders, and are in the process of conducting surveys to gather feedback.
SB1 also requires all public school districts to develop an updated COVID-19 Operations Plan that will be sent to the Kentucky Department of Education, the letter states. This plan addresses face mask requirements, quarantine procedures, testing opportunities, non-traditional instruction (NTI) days, and remote learning.
“We will be working with healthcare providers and monitoring the daily incidence rates for the county and within our schools,” the district said in the letter, also noting the school board will continue to use various sources of information to make informed choices.
“You will be notified of any changes implemented by the Knox County Board of Education,” the letter also reads.
The letter also outlines the school board’s reasoning, which includes the current countywide data provided by the Knox County Health Department, which continues to show an increase in positive cases in the region.
“When masks are properly worn, it reduces the chance that the person will need to quarantine if in contact with someone who tests positive,” reads the letter. “If face masks are optional, any close contact of a positive case will be required to quarantine. KCPS goal is to remain in-person for all students.”
