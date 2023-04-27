BARBOURVILLE — Knox County Public Schools has canceled classes districtwide Thursday after the discovery of a body at Knox Central High School.
Rather than in-person instruction, the district is utilizing its 5th non-traditional instruction (NTI) day. Following is the announcement from school officials:
"Knox County Public Schools are utilizing a non traditional instruction day on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
"The decision follows an ongoing police investigation on the campus of Knox Central High School. An adult body was discovered on Thursday morning in the school’s parking lot. Because of the location and police presence, in-person instruction was canceled to allow law enforcement full access to the site.
"While this incident occurred on school property, this is non school related and the person is not believed to have direct connection to the Knox County Public Schools."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.