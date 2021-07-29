The Knox County Board of Education announced on Thursday afternoon that masks will be optional in school and required on buses when school begins on Aug. 11.
The school district said it is committed to providing all students in-person school five days per week for the upcoming year.
"As we begin the year, face masks inside our schools will be optional. Parents/guardians may make the best decision based on their student and family. Masks will be made available at our schools for those students who need them," a statement from the school district said. "Masks will be required on buses during all times of transportation. This requirement is based on the mandate set by the Centers for Disease Control."
The district said the school custodial staff will continue to implement best practices for sanitation both at the end of the day and throughout the day in high traffic, high touch point areas. Schools will soon have air purification systems installed to reduce the spread of bacteria and allergens in our buildings.
"This is a long-term investment that will work to ensure healthy students during seasons of influenza and other viruses," the statement said.
"Our district leadership team, in conjunction with the Knox County Health Department, will continue to work together as we enter the new school year," a statement from the district said.
District leadership and the Board of Education will continue to monitor recommendations and mandates set by the state and federal government.
"Ultimately, we are committed to providing all students a safe learning environment in which they can thrive through in-person engagement this school year," the district said in a statement.
