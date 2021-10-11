ARTEMUS — Two from Artemus were arrested for charges of criminal abuse and endangering the welfare of a minor Sunday night after a 6-year-old child was treated for injuries at Barbourville ARH.
At approximately 10:05 p.m. Knox County Sheriff's Deputy Bobby Jones went to ARH after being called about the child being treated for injuries. According to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff's Department, Deputy Jones learned that the child had been beaten by the mother Casey Davis and her boyfriend Marshall Carroll. Child Protective Services was notified and responded to the hospital.
Davis, age 24, was located and arrested at her residence on Coal Port Road.
Carroll, age 34, was arrested after he was located hiding under the floor of the residence on Coal Port Road.
They were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse - child 12 or under and endangering welfare of a minor.
Carroll was also wanted on a Knox County bench warrant for failure to appear on third-degree criminal trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia charges.
Davis and Carroll were lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
KSP Troopers Kyle Trosper and Chad Wagner assisted in the arrests.
