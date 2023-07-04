WILLIAMSBURG — The Williamsburg Police Department has announced the resolution of a case they investigated from 2019.
Ronald Leas, 23, of Gray, was sentenced on June 9 by Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou to 12 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree assault, a Class B felony.
The case stemmed from a May 2019 case involving a female victim who reported that she had been sexually assaulted by four men at an area motel The victim told police that she was heavily intoxicated to the point of incapacitation at the time the incident occurred.
Leas turned himself in May 23, 2019, after learning that police were searching for him. After providing statements to police, he was arrested and initially charged with first-degree rape and video voyeurism.
Three others were also charged in the case.
Michael Davis, 22, of Emlyn, pleaded guilty last year to misdemeanor sexual misconduct and video voyeurism. He was sentenced to a three-year pretrial diversion that is expected to end on November 6, 2025.
Charges against Benjamin Brock were dismissed last November, according to online court records. Charges against Ryan Davis were dismissed in January.
Leas is serving his sentence at the Roederer Assessment Center in La Grange and is expected to be released in March 2033. He becomes eligible for parole in May 2031.
The case was investigated by Williamsburg Police Officer Johnny Fulton and prosecuted by Whitley County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office Ronnie Bowling.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.