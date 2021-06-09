WOOLUM, Ky. – A Knox County man was arrested early Wednesday morning after reportedly stabbing a neighbor.
Kentucky State Police, Post 10 in Harlan received a call from Knox County Sheriff’s Office requesting assistance at approximately 2 am. Troopers from Post 10 responded to the Spruce Pine Road in the Woolum community of Knox County in response to a complaint of a stabbing.
Initial investigation indicates Kenneth Johnson, 63, of Woolum, drove his side by side ATV to his neighbor’s house, where a verbal altercation took place on the back steps of the victim’s home. The victim was stabbed by Johnson, according to a KSP press release. Following the incident, J ohnson left the scene. The victim’s wife contacted 911 for medical assistance. The victim was air lifted to UK Medical Center for life threatening injuries.
KSP arrested Johnson and he is lodged in the Knox County Detention Center. He is charged with first-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence.
KSP will release more information as it becomes available.
KSP Detective Jake Wilson is continuing the investigation. Also assisted at the scene were Tpr. Sammy Faris and Knox County Sheriff’s Department.
