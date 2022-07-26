KNOX COUNTY — Eversole Family Farms continues to host several horse shows in the Tri-County.
Dennis Eversole, the organizer of an event set for this Saturday in Knox County, estimated that there have been at least six horse shows that he has hosted this year. Saturday’s show is set to be the first fully gaited horse show with some rodeo-style events in the mix. This show will kick off the 2022 Knox Summer Series at Legion Field.
Eversole kicked off the season of horse-related activities earlier this summer with a rodeo in conjunction with Spur ‘N S Rodeo Company. The turnout in Whitley County has been good for the past six shows, Eversole continued.
“We tried to have one in Knox a few weeks ago but we got rained out,” said Eversole. “But we’re having a raffle with a horse bit and spurs. The proceeds are going to the Knox-Whitley Humane Association.”
Funds from raffling off items like a gorgeous bit and spurs will help the humane association with things like food for the animals in the shelter.
Some of the events at the horse show will include barrel racing, relay racing, pole bending, and some kid-related horse showing such as lead-line and open youth pleasure. The Knox Series at Legion Field in Barbourville will begin with registrations for riders and their horses at 5:30 p.m. and the show will begin at 8 p.m. this Saturday.
