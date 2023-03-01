BARBOURVILLE — It was a light return Friday for the Knox County grand jury, which indicted four individuals for the month of February.
• Anthony W. Smith, 42, Flat Lick: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Thomas Wayne Gray, 42, Flat Lick: operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth or subsequent offense; first-degree fleeing or evading the police; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, first offense; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belt; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Preston Allen Messer, 41, Lily: first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); first-degree fleeing or evading police; failure to signal; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third degree; reckless driving; resisting arrest; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Andrew Steven Cox, 31, Cannon: two counts of third-degree assault; attempting to disarm a Peace Officer; resisting arrest; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
