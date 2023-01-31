BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Grand Jury returned 28 indictments Friday, including a multi-count returned against a London man accused of theft in connection with a former business.
Lonnie David Couch II, 46, was indicted on three counts of theft by deception of the value of $10,000 or more as well as 14 counts of theft by deception of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.
Couch is accused of taking payments through Wildcat Barns of London for a building or cabin. After waiting the approximate wait time for the product, customers allegedly did not receive what they ordered, and sometimes nothing at all.
A status hearing in the case has been scheduled in Knox Circuit Courtroom for March 13.
The grand jury also indicted Larkin Hollin, 79, of Eastview, Kentucky, on charges of second-degree manslaughter; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; operating a motor vehicle without an operators license; and all terrain vehicle violation.
The charges stem from a fatal accident involving a pedestrian which occurred in Gray on May 29, 2022.
Hollin is scheduled to appear in Knox Circuit Court on March 13 for a pretrial conference.
Paul Brown Jr., 33, of Barbourville has been indicted on charges of second-degree escape and first-degree persistent felony offender in connection to a brief incident at the Knox County Detention Center that occurred the night of January 4.
Brown is also scheduled to appear in Knox Circuit Court on March 13 for a pretrial conference.
Other indictments include:
• Richard Allen Moore, 34, Hinkle — first-degree rape.
• Joshua K. Barrett, 33, Gray — two counts of third-degree assault on a police/probation officer; resisting arrest; menacing; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jacob Wayne Wilson, 24, Dewitt — first-degree robbery.
• Andrew Steven Cox, 31, Cannon — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Robshane A. Rogers, 25, Columbia, South Carolina — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Cocaine); trafficking marijuana, less than 8 oz.; careless driving; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Clyde Ellis Lunsford, 30, Girdler — possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Randall Lashawn Powell, 31, Barbourville — second-degree burglary.
• Mickey Lee Gray, 45, Flat Lick — possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; first-degree persistent felony offender; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; obscuring the identity of a machine of the value of $500 or more but less than $10,000; failure to signal; improper registration plate; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, Second offense; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Woodburn John Schlict, 61, Corbin — theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more, but less than $1,000,000; and first-degree Persistent felony offender.
• Walter Lee Jones, 52, Corbin — third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Denise Ellen Cloud 42, Corbin — third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Nikki Jane Fairchild aka Nikki Brummet, 40, Lily — first-degree hindering prosecution; giving police officer false identifying information; failure to notify address change to Department of Transportation; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jimmie Wayne Rice, 59, Barbourville — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), second offense.
• Donnie Ray Scott, 36, Flat Lick — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Suboxone); and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Darlene C. Hampton, 61, Walker — operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth or subsequent offense; operating a motor vehicle with expired registration/cancelled plate; no or expired Kentucky registration receipt; failure to produce insurance card; license to be in possession; and driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended.
• Obie Mills, 63, Gray — receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more, but less than $10,000.
• Gareth Lynn Brock, 39, Sandy Hook — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).
• Ashley Mills aka Faith Marcum, 36, Barbourville — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine).
• Toni Renia Day, 35, Corbin — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Robert Daniel Goodin, 34, London — receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more, but less than $10,000; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Steven Isiah Roark, 39, Barbourville — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine); operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, third offense; careless driving; possession of drug paraphernalia; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Howard Douglas Davis, 62, Barbourville: first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to signal; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Donnie Lee Helton, 52, Gray — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (methamphetamine), first offense; possession of drug paraphernalia; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Jacob Patrick Profitt, 36, Woodbine — two counts of receiving stolen property of the value of $10,000 or more; first-degree persistent felony offender; and second-degree persistent felony offender.
• Michelle Laverne Jordan, 45, Gray — second-degree burglary.
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
