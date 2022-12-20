BARBOURVILLE — Given the holiday schedule, the Knox County Grand Jury made their November/December return last Wednesday.
Leading the report was a Flat Lick man charged in connection with a police-involved collision from January 2021.
William Garrett Allen, 43, is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police, two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree persistent felony offender.
The charges stem from an incident in which Allen is accused of failing to obey signals of Kentucky State Police Trooper Kelley Farris to stop his vehicle and then striking Farris’ cruiser, causing at least $1,000 in damage. Allen is also accused of hitting another vehicle driven by Mark Wright.
The grand jury also returned indictments against:
• James Rondal Dozier, 50, Gray — first-degree sexual abuse.
• Frances Joan Wilkerson AKA Frances Roberts, 40, Bryants Store — first-degree possession of a controlled substance (Methamphetamine); second-degree possession of a controlled substance; public intoxication; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• John Joseph Hart, 40, Corbin — possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; theft of a firearm; theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; facilitation to theft by unlawful taking of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000.
• Jonathan Honeycutt, 44, Scalf — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (Fentanyl); and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense (Methamphetamine).
• David Merida, 56, Flat Lick — receiving stolen property of the value of $1,000 or more but less than $10,000; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Sasha Nicole Jackson, 35, Barbourville — theft of identity of another without consent; giving a police officer false identifying information; and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Brett A. Satterfield, 54, Barbourville — first-degree possession of a controlled substance; all terrain vehicle violation; failure to produce insurance card; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required automobile insurance; registration and title requirements; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, second offense; possession of marijuana; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Joshua Duane Hatfield, 38, Corbin — operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicants, fourth offense; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; driving a motor vehicle while license is revoked or suspended for driving under the influence, second offense; failure to have tail lamps; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Stanley William Roberts, 42, Heidrick: first-degree sexual abuse (child less than 12 years of age); and first-degree persistent felony offender.
• Christopher Scott, 34, Barbourville — possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; possession of marijuana; and second-degree persistent felony offender, second degree.
• Christopher Alan Smith, 46, Livingston — receiving a stolen firearm.
• David Andrew Hutton, 28, Corbin — theft by unlawful taking of the value of $10,000 or more but less than $1,000,000 (2011 Ford F-450 bucket truck owned by Pepsi Cola Bottling Company); and first-degree persistent felony offender, first degree.
• Anthony W. Smith, 42, Flat Lick — first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (Methamphetamine), first offense; and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Jerry Dunn, 56, Corbin: third-degree rape (Child under the age of 16 years old); and three counts of third-degree sodomy (Child being under 16 and older than 10 years old).
Readers are reminded that an indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury and is not a conviction or admission of guilt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.