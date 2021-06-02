KNOX COUNTY - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is reporting two individuals were arrested Tuesday after officials found children living in unsanitary living conditions.
According to a press release from the sheriff’s office, Joshua K. Smith, 29, and Lisa Helton, 27, both of Hinkle, were arrested and charged with custodial interference and abuse and neglect. The sheriff’s office was acting with Knox County DCBS when Sheriff Mike Smith and deputies located and arrested the two individuals.
“Upon making contact with Smith and entering the residence Sheriff Smith and deputies found children present in unsanitary living conditions such as floors matted with nastiness, feces covering floors and other locations throughout the residence as well as non-working water fixtures and bathroom fixtures,” reads the sheriff’s office statement.
Both Smith and Helton have been lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.
Sheriff Smith was assisted by Deputy Sam Mullins, who was the arresting officer, Deputy Pat Clouse, and Deputy Mike Broughton.
