FRANKFORT — State Auditor Mike Harmon last released the audit of the 2022 financial statement of Knox County Clerk Mike Corey. State law requires the auditor to conduct annual audits of county clerks and sheriffs.
While the clerk’s financial statement did not follow auditing standards’ format, it is fairly presented in conformity with the regulatory basis of accounting, which is an acceptable reporting methodology. This reporting methodology is followed for all 120 clerk audits in Kentucky.
The auditor noted no instances of noncompliance nor matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses.
A deficiency in internal control exists when the design or operation of a control does not allow management or employees in the normal course of performing their assigned functions, to prevent, or detect and correct misstatements on a timely basis. A material weakness is a deficiency, or combination of deficiencies, in internal control, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the entity’s financial statement will not be prevented or detected and corrected on a timely basis.
“A significant deficiency is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal control that is less severe than a material weakness, yet important enough to merit attention by those charged with governance,” Harmon explained. “Given these limitations, during our audit we did not identify any deficiencies in internal control that we consider to be material weaknesses.”
This audit covered the 2022 calendar year. During that time, the clerk’s office took in $10,923,751 in total receipts and spent $10,508,528.
The office paid Knox County Fiscal Court $294,572 in excess fees in March.
The county clerk’s responsibilities include collecting certain taxes, issuing licenses, maintaining county records and providing other services. The clerk’s office is funded through statutory fees collected in conjunction with these duties.
The audit report can be found on the auditor’s website, auditor.ky.gov.
