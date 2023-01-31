BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Board of Education welcomed Kay Powers as their newest board member at Thursday night’s meeting.
Knox District Judge Skip Hammons was on hand to swear in Powers, who was elected in November.
There will also be new faces at Knox County Middle next year, as board members approved new classifications to prepare for the 6th grade transition from the district’s elementary schools beginning with the 2023-2024 school year.
All elementary schools that feed into Knox County Middle and Knox Central will become PreK through 5th grade. Knox County Middle will become 6th through 8th. Lynn Camp won’t be impacted as their 6th grade is already in their middle school building.
“There are many positives for the move, the greatest being academic opportunities,” said Superintendent Jeremy Ledford. “They will use the team approach where sixth grade students will be assigned to one of two teams, 6-Blue or 6-Gold. Each team will rotate through the same set of classes and be offered the same related arts classes. Each team will be composed of students from their elementary school, so there will be familiar faces and opportunities to make new friends.”
Ledford continued that each teacher will be assigned to a specific subject for which they have middle school certification. The core subjects of English, Math, Science and Social Studies will be part of the daily rotation of classes.
“The teachers moving to the sixth grade must have middle school and content certification, unlike at the elementary school where often teachers can move between grade levels and content areas depending on the school needs,” the superintendent noted.
Sixth grade classrooms will be in the school’s gymnasium building, complete with lockers for each student. Construction is planned for the summer to furnish minor additions and changes to classrooms, an addition of a security vestibule at the front entrance, and office space for a clerk and assistant principal office.
“The 6th grade will have their own assistant principal, counselor, and administrative clerk to assist with daily operations, all contained within the gym building,” Supt. Ledford said.
The district has made the decision to keep the 6th grade students separated from the 7th and 8th grade students. When figuring out the logistics of the move, Ledford said that 6th grade students will only leave the building for lunch and possibly a related arts class.
“Our sixth grade students are moving on up, as the district moves towards being a top district in the state,” Ledford stated. “Our middle school grades six through eight will mirror that of other highly successful middle schools with the same grade levels and additional learning opportunities. I want our students to be successful and I believe this change will achieve that.”
Many may wonder how this will impact the athletics and academic teams that students participate in at the elementary level. The district is working with coaches of all extracurricular activities to ensure that there are 6th-, 7th-, and 8th-grade extracurricular opportunities. This will allow the 6th grade students extra time to grow together as Panthers and become teammates.
“We know that students, families, and even staff will have questions about the transition,” said Ledford. “We will soon launch a 6th grade website that will be updated continuously with information for the upcoming school year. We want parents and students to be aware of those changes so they are prepared.
“The feedback that was received from elementary parents through a survey that was conducted was reviewed and each question was sorted into groups of like-questions. The website will answer questions from the survey and additional questions closer to the first day of school. It will be the launch pad to a successful transition to sixth grade at Knox County Middle,” he added.
Students and families will find the link soon on the school district’s website at www.knoxkyschools.com.
“From having certified subject-specific teachers to opportunities to make new friends, this move to Knox County Middle will be a positive one for our students. Beyond core subjects like math and science, it will provide even more learning and extracurricular opportunities than what was offered at their elementary,” said Ledford.
