BARBOURVILLE — It’s “Gear Up Week” for Knox County Schools (September 26-30), as declared by the officials at last Thursday’s regular monthly meeting of the school board.
Superintendent Jeremy Ledford explained to the board and guests that “Gear Up” is a grant that prepares students for life after high school by exposing them to colleges and career pathways.
Supt. Ledford also proclaimed October 10-14 as “Technology Week” to stress the importance of technology literacy.
The superintendent also mentioned that he had actively been involved in conversations with KCTCS (the Kentucky Community and Technical College System) about the opening of the Knox County campus including Derek Collins the campus administrator. A recent meeting held with high school and the CTC principals provided insight on what programs are needed to bring their vision of CTC to life for the new center.
During the business portion of the meeting, board members approved pay applications for projects at Flat Lick (wastewater treatment), Lynn Camp and Knox Central (synthetic turf fields), and with Trane (for light upgrades).
Speaking of all construction happening in the district, Ledford stated, “It is still an ongoing process but we want to make sure that we continue to look for ways to improve our facilities for our students.”
Lynn Camp Principal Anthony Pennington provided the board an overview of improvements and goals for Lynn Camp Middle/High School. In his report, Pennington shared that attendance is up and English Language Arts teachers are working diligently in grades 6-12 to align curriculum, with results already showing. The principal pointed to 11th grade on-demand scores of 48.7% proficient and 20.5% distinguished as indications that the content area is on track.
Pennington gave kudos to many clubs and sports teams for their accomplishments over the summer and starting out already in the new school year. An area that he wants to see growth in is the number of students who are at the benchmark for math and science.
Lynn Camp Elementary Principal Emily Haneline then shared her report, this being her first year as head principal following school reconfiguration. Student enrollment had also increased at the elementary compared to last year.
In extracurriculars, the elementary has basketball, cross country, academic team, STLP, little dance cats, and cheerleading happening right now with many more opportunities planned for the months ahead.
