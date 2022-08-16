BARBOURVILLE — The Knox County Ambulance Service has found a heartwarming way to remember some employees who have passed before them.
The agency has added a memorial garden with benches, roses and stones memorializing EMT Michael Sowders, and paramedics Lee Dobbs, Joe Feltner and Tommy Woodard.
The memorial garden will be unveiled with a public ceremony planned for August 27 at 11 a.m. at the Ambulance Service. The JROTC will be there performing their flag ceremony, along with food and entertainment also planned.
“The ambulance service workers are our front-line workers and most of these men and women barely get recognized, I’m glad they are getting some recognition for the hard work they did,” Marty Jordan explained.
Jordan is the artist that engraved the stones at the memorial. Jordan and his business, Written In Stone, did this project free of charge.
Funding for the memorial came from the Knox County Ambulance Service. Knox County Judge-Executive Mike Mitchell provided some help with the use of county equipment used to create the area the memorial sets on.
“This is just our way of saying, ‘Hey, these people spent their lives helping people, let’s do something to remember them and keep their memory alive.’” Sue Brooks of the Knox County Ambulance Service said.
“It was a joint effort, for the people who had worked here and done such a great job,” ambulance board member Denny Jordan added. “We wanted a tribute to their hard work and effort. We have a lot of great people who have worked here and that still do work here. They are such a great benefit to our county.”
The Knox County Ambulance Service is located in Barbourville on 223 Gregory Lane. The tribute starts at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 27.
