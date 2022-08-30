BARBOURVILLE — Family members, friends and colleagues gathered this past Saturday to remember some Knox County first responders who passed away far too soon.
“We did this right here to recognize these guys who worked here and did a real good job,” Knox Ambulance Service Director Joe Bradshaw said. “This is a good thing for our community to bring everyone together. Our heroes need recognized every time we can do it.”
Joe Bradshaw noted his pride in how the program has grown.
“There is one thing I can say about all of these people. It wasn’t the money; it wasn’t the title; they genuinely wanted to help people,” he added.
Board member Denny Jordan said, “These guys don’t get near the recognition that they deserve, so anytime we can recognize our heroes, we need to.”
Those recognized at the memorial include: Michael Sowders, EMT; Lee Dobbs, Paramedic; Joe Feltner, Paramedic; and Tommy Woodard, Paramedic.
All of the engraving done on the stone was completed by “Written in Stone”, a locally-owned and operated business by Marty Jordan.
