[Editor’s Note: The following article initially ran on Aug. 30 with erroneous identifications, which have been corrected below.]
BARBOURVILLE — Family members, friends and colleagues gathered August 27 to remember some Knox County first responders who passed away far too soon.
Steve Jones, Knox County EMS director since 2014, said the idea of having a memorial came from a conversation that he and board member Denny Jordan had. The duo made the idea come to life in the honor of a few members of the ambulance service who have passed on before us.
“I would put Knox County EMS up against anyone in the state. We have a great team. They need recognition for the hard work they put in,” Director Jones explained.
“We did this right here to recognize these guys who worked here and did a real good job,” Jordan added. “This is a good thing for our community to bring everyone together. Our heroes need recognized every time we can do it.”
Joe Bradshaw, who formerly served as director of the Knox County Ambulance Service for nearly 15 years, noted his pride in how the program has grown.
“There is one thing I can say about all of these people. It wasn’t the money; it wasn’t the title; they genuinely wanted to help people,” he added.
Those recognized at the memorial include: Michael Sowders, EMT; Lee Dobbs, Paramedic; Joe Feltner, Paramedic; and Tommy Woodard, Paramedic.
Rodney Smith, local doctor and a board member of the Knox County Ambulance Service said, “I had the honor of working with all of these guys when I worked at the hospital in Corbin. All of these men were top-notch heroes and they deserve to be honored.”
EMS Deputy Director Gerald Baker has spent 21 years with the Knox County Ambulance Service. He said, “Our director, Steve Jones, and I reminisce over the memories we have with all of these guys all of the time. We are so thankful that we were able to do this project to keep their memories alive.”
All of the engraving done on the stone was completed by “Written in Stone”, a locally-owned and operated business by Marty Jordan.
“Family members and friends are encouraged to come out and visit the memorial at any time. We would love to visit and reminisce over memories of these guys,” Director Jones said.
