BARBOURVILLE — After months of preparation, hard work and dedication, the results are in and Knox Central High School Cheerleaders are the first place winners in their division of the UCA (Universal Cheerleaders Association) National High School Cheerleading Championships.
Head coach Joy Mckeehan explained, “We competed against 36 teams and won the Medium Varsity Division II Game Day Division at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.
“This is the largest high school cheerleading championship in America; 11 teams made it to finals. We won our division with a score of 97.8/100 — the highest score we have ever received,” added Mckeehan.
The cheerleaders have been working for this moment since last August, when they learned their choreography.
Assistant coach Kayla Smith said, “Tons of time is dedicated by both cheerleaders and coaches when preparing for a competition like this, we practiced four to five times per week, sometimes seven.
“Not only are we preparing for competition, but during this time we also cheer for both Knox Central High School Football and Basketball teams,” added assistant coach Smith.
Winning is something these cheerleaders are very familiar with. Knox Central High School also won first place at the KHSAA (Kentucky High School Athletics Association) Region 7 Competitive Cheer competition as well as the KHSAA State competition where they placed third for the second year in a row.
The team is comprised of: June Johnson, senior; Sidney Smith, senior; Lauren McDonald, senior; Karly Cobb, senior; Kayla Townsley, senior; Madison Wagers, senior; Morgan Hubbard, senior; Carly Smith, senior; Anna Jo Carey, junior; Ava Ledford, junior; Michaela Bays, junior; Sophi Deaton, sophomore; Shiloh Patterson, sophomore; Abbie Ferguson, sophomore; Baylee Trent- freshman; Claire Hedrick, freshman; Jaylee Boruff, freshman; Ellie Collins, freshman; Kaitlin Willson, freshman; Brooke Ball, freshman; Tristan Broughton, freshman; Viviann Brach, freshman; Rhylie Hubbard, freshman; Joy Mckeehan, head coach; Kayla Smith, assistant coach; Paula Grubb, assistant coach; and Jennifer Carey, assistant coach.
“This is the largest senior class that we have ever had,” Coach Mckeehan said.
The team and coaches wanted to thank to their family, friends, school, community, administration as well as choreographer Bryce Luther, Kentucky state director Hank Light, and all those that work with the girls “week in and week out to help them get to this point.”
Tri-County schools well represented at nationals
A number of cheer teams from the local area traveled to Orlando to compete at the UCA Nationals.
North Laurel Middle School’s team finished runner-up in the 2 1/2 Minute Large Junior High Division.
Corbin Middle School tied for 9th in the Large Junior High Game Day Finals.
Also competing in various divisions were Corbin High School, South Laurel High School, South Laurel Middle School and North Laurel High School.
