TRI-COUNTY — April is Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month and the Kentucky Association of Sexual Assault Programs (KASAP) is releasing a documentary they produced called “Believe Me” featuring 12 sexual assault survivors as well as licensed professionals from across the state.
Cecelia White, Victims Services Director/ Emergency Services Director at Cumberland River Behavioral Health, Inc. (CRBH), talked about resources available to survivors and how to spread awareness.
White explained the shocking statistics.
“One in 10 men, one in six women, one in three girls, and one in six boys will experience sexual assault in their lifetime,” she said.
In 2022, CRBH saw 244 victims of sexual assault.
“It can happen to anybody,” White said.
CRBH offers their service for over to an eight-county region including Whitley, Knox and Laurel counties. They want to help the community through free services including emotional support programs for those who speak up, and different forms of counseling which are proven to be successful for trauma victims.
“We will believe you,” White said. “We offer a 24-hour hotline you can call anytime whether the assault happened today or 20 years ago,” White said. “If they need to be seen, they are always seen.”
That number is 1-800-656-4673.
White shared she hopes the documentary that airs on KET (Kentucky Educational Television) will push the message that sexual assault can happen to anybody and it is never the victim’s fault.
According to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network), statistics show less than two percent of people lie about sexual assault.
“It’s important to have these tough conversations,” White said. “This documentary will open that door and is good for any age to watch.”
Other services CRBH offer are educational programs in the schools.
For middle schools, they offer a program called “It’s My Space” to teach what boundaries are, why it’s important to respect them and what to do if someone is not respecting those boundaries.
At the high school level, there is a program called Green Dot. This is also taught at the community level.
Green Dot helps individuals to learn how to recognize potentially violent situations and react in a way that is safe and comfortable for them. Additionally, they teach about cybersafety and safe/unsafe touching when requested as part of the Green Dot program.
The program has statistically made a difference in schools, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“High School Green Dot has shown to reduce rates of violence up to 50 percent in the state of Kentucky,” White happily shared.
The KET special documentary “Believe Me” was filmed in part at CRBH where filmmakers collected the story of a local survivor which will be featured. This individual was one of 12 survivors who shared their story.
White said that the reason why this documentary is so important to the community is that it shows that even though this may happen to someone, there is help out there.
“This documentary is a testament that you can heal from the trauma and go on to live a happy, productive life,” White said. “This message is so important to survivors.”
The survivors come from diverse backgrounds which make them relatable to a wide variety of individuals.
Trauma from sexual assault can affect children’s grades, the way they socialize, weight management and sleep disturbances.
With adults, some of the same symptoms occur; the victim may not want to go to work, quit socializing and avoid certain people and places.
“There is a whole lot of self blame even though it is not their fault,” White explained.
White shared she also thinks those who watch the documentary will think more about what they say around individuals because you don’t ever know who may have been a victim.
CRBH offers guidance for the community. You are able to give them a call at 606-528-5286 for more information or check them out on Facebook at Cumberland River Victim Services.
KASAP produced the KET documentary to raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness Month. The documentary, which talks about the topic in a way that is nonabrasive that everyone can relate to, will air on KET on April 25, 26, and 30. Check local listings.
White shared the importance of having a safe space for your family to discuss these topics.
“Teach your kids that it’s ok to talk about things that make them feel bad. With adults, make sure if they disclose something to you that is sexual assault-related, be sure you do believe them and that you support them,” White advised.
