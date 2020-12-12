The state’s positivity rate, which is the number of positive cases divided by the number of tests and is based on a seven-day rolling average, now stands at 8.86%.
“I hope this gives everyone the courage and grit to keep going, to keep doing what we know is right; things like wearing a mask and staying socially distant, because we know they are working,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.
The total number of COVID cases since early March now stands at 217,120. Seven counties had at least 100 new cases: Jefferson with 513, Fayette 244, Kenton 161, Boone 144, Pulaski 142, Warren 110, and Hardin with 104.
There also were 22 more deaths reported on Friday with victims’ ages ranging from 51 to 99. Adair County had seven; Clinton County four; Casey, Pulaski, Russell and Wayne each had two deaths; and there was one apiece in Cumberland Fayette and Jefferson counties -- bringing the pandemic total to 2,168.
Other statistics include 1,717 Kentuckians hospitalized., 432 in the ICU and 253 on ventilators.
“These numbers are still high, and we are still watching for any increases related to the Thanksgiving holiday, but we are making progress in our fight against this invisible enemy,” Beshear said.
On Monday, Dec. 14, restrictions that were imposed by state officials on Nov. 20 will end, including:
--Restaurants and bars can reopen at 50% capacity. Masks are required except when actively drinking or eating. Service must stop at 11 p.m.; establishments must close no later than 12 a.m.
--Indoor social gatherings are recommended to have no more than eight people from a maximum of two households. There is no recommended limit on the number of people from the same household. There is no limit on outdoor social gatherings.
--Gyms, fitness centers, pools and other indoor recreation facilities can operate at 50% capacity. Masks must be worn while exercising.
--Venues, event spaces and theaters can reopen at 50% capacity.
--Professional services can operate with up to 50% of employees working in-person; however, all employees who are able to work from home must do so.
Johns Hopkins University announced on Friday that the global total of positive cases has topped the 70 million mark. Worldwide, the number of deaths rose to 1,589,964. In the United States, positive cases have risen to 15,746,026, with the number of deaths at 293,785.
To view the full daily report, red zone counties and red zone recommendations, testing locations, the weekly White House Coronavirus Task Force report for Kentucky and other key guidance, visit kycovid19.ky.gov.
