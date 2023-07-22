FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Republican gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron announced on Wednesday that he has chosen state Sen. Robby Mills of Henderson as his running mate in the campaign to unseat Democratic incumbent Andy Beshear.
Cameron made the announcement during a press conference at the Republican Party of Kentucky headquarters in Frankfort.
“When I was searching for the right person to serve beside me as your next Lt. Governor,” Cameron said, “I was looking for a true conservative with a strong track record for getting things done. Someone who shares our values and fights for what is right. That’s why I am proud to announce State Sen. Robbie Mills of Henderson as my running mate.”
Mills has represented the state’s 4th District since 2019 and previously served one term in the House.
"He’s pro-coal, he’s pro-family, and is a strong leader for western Kentucky," Cameron said. "Robbie will be a great partner in our quest to defeat Andy Beshear. In the Senate, Robbie Mills serves as the chairman of the State and Local Government Committee, where he has passed many important pieces of legislation. It was Robbie Mills, who represents Dawson Springs, who led the charge to rebuild western Kentucky after the devastating tornadoes.”
Cameron pointed out that as the owner of a dry-cleaning business, Mills is a job creator.
“He also knows that government can hinder business, that taxes and government regulation can affect your bottom line. This combination of both public and private sector experience will certainly benefit a Cameron-Mills Administration.”
Mills outlined some of his goals. “We will bring about a new era of cooperation between the Executive Branch and the Legislature. We will begin delivering on day one. No learning curve, day one we’ll begin to deliver. We will get Kentucky back to work again.”
The announcement came the day after incumbent Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman formally filed her papers to serve as Andy Beshear’s running mate in the November General Election.
Beshear reacted to Cameron’s choice by pointing to Mills’ role in the legislature’s effort to reform the public pension system in 2018.
“My opponent’s first major campaign decision is to pick a lieutenant governor candidate who helped lead the charge to enact Matt Bevin’s plan to slash pensions for our teachers, police, and firefighters,” said Beshear in a social media post.
Cameron’s announcement means Mills can speak at the Fancy Farm Picnic on August 5, and Mills says he plans to do just that.
