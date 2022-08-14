FRANKFORT — The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is gearing up for a repeat win to be named ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser’ and asks Kentuckians to cast their vote in support of the agency. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) host an annual calendar contest and encourages state police agencies across the nation to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents their state.
KSP has placed in the ‘Top 3’ in the past three years. The agency took top honors in 2021 with 77,944 total votes and earned the coveted calendar cover spot on the 2022 calendar.
“KSP creates safer communities every single day,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “Voting for the KSP cruiser in AAST’s annual contest is a small but meaningful way for Kentuckians to show their appreciation for troopers around the state.”
This year KSP’s photo entry features a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe, equipped with 20” tires and a 5.3 liter 4WD producing 355 horsepower and a ten-speed automatic transmission. The photo was snapped on Pisgah Pike County Road 1967 in Woodford County with a picturesque backdrop featuring horse country.
The winning photo will be featured on the cover and premiere in the January month of the AAST 2023 wall calendar.
“Kentucky is known as the bluegrass state and this photo showcases the timeless beauty our backroads offer,” KSP Public Affairs Commander Captain Paul Blanton said. “We are proud to serve Kentucky and we hope our citizens will cast their vote in support of KSP.”
Voting began Monday, August 8 at 12 p.m. at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QHXV8ZS. Voting ends on Thursday, August 25, at 5 p.m. The top 13 finishers will earn a spot on the 2023 calendar.
