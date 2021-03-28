KSP awards

FRANKFORT — On March 18, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) honored 14 civilian employees in-person, during a private ceremony in Frankfort. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, last year’s civilian award ceremony was postponed until it was safe to hold an in-person event in accordance with Healthy at Work and CDC guidelines.

KSP Acting Commissioner Colonel Phillip Burnett, Jr. said civilian employees are the backbone of the agency and it is important to recognize their hard work and dedication.

“This huge organization that we call KSP is like a machine. It takes each and every part for it to function properly. Make no mistake about it, if we do not have our civilian personnel this machine does not function properly,” said Burnett. “We are interconnected relying on each other to provide the highest law enforcement services available to the Commonwealth.”

Elizabethtown resident Jodi D. Shacklette was named 2020 ‘KSP Civilian of the Year’. Shacklette retired from KSP in 2020 as a Telecommunicator working at Post 4 in Elizabethtown, with more than 25 years of service.

Shacklette began her career with KSP as a Telecommunicator in 1994 at Post 1 in Mayfield before transferring to Post 4 in Elizabethtown. She dedicated her career to serving others, both troopers on the road and citizens who called into the post in need of help. Her calm voice and professionalism walked many callers through the most difficult of experiences. In addition to her dispatch duties, she enjoyed assisting with post level events and coordinated the annual Post 4 ‘Shop With a Trooper’ program. Shacklette was raised in Hickman County, and is a 1987 graduate of Victory Christian Academy.

Other KSP civilian employees who received awards include:

Police Communications Support Award

Jodi Shacklette, Police Telecommunicator II, Post 4 Elizabethtown

Melinda Portman, Police Telecommunicator II, Post 5 Campbellsburg

Karen Belt, Police Telecommunicator II, Post 14 Ashland

Post Operations Support Award

Karla Mowell, Administrative Specialist III, Post 11 London

Cathy Meade, Administrative Specialist III, Post 1 Mayfield

Supply/Properties Management Award

Sonia Way, Administrative Specialist II, Headquarters Frankfort

Drivers Testing Award

Robert Clemmons, Certified Driver’s Test Administrator II, Drivers Testing Branch Frankfort

Forensic Services Support

Leah Campbell, Forensic Biologist I, Central Laboratory Frankfort

Information Technology Award

Nathanael Ferrero, Digital Forensic Supervisor, Electronic Crimes Branch Frankfort

Records Technical Support Award

Annette Tomnitz-Semeniuk, Administrative Specialist I, Criminal Identification & Records Branch Frankfort

Commercial Vehicle Support Award

Melinda Howard, Administrative Specialist II, Central Region CVE

Special Enforcement Support Award

Dawn Jefferson, Grants and Contract Administrator, Headquarters Operations Division

Administrative Services Award

Bethany Maynard, Grants and Contract Administrator, Headquarters Operations Division

Supervisor of the Year Award

Joseph Mattingly, Police Telecommunicators Supervisor, Post 4 Elizabethtown

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you