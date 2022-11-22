WHITLEY CITY — A Knox County man was involved in a fatal collision in McCreary County over the weekend.
Kentucky State Police Post 11 reported the accident occurred just after 7 p.m. Saturday night on US 27 North near College Street (KY 3253).
Upon arrival and through investigation, troopers found that Kenneth L. Troxell, 35, of Somerset, was walking on US 27 when he was struck near the fog line of the southbound lane by a 2005 Chevy pickup driven by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville.
McCreary County EMS transported Troxell to the Big South Fork Medical Center in Oneida, Tennessee, where he was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.
Heath was not injured in the crash.
Trooper Aron Jones is continuing the investigation and was assisted at the scene by KSP personnel, McCreary County Sheriff's Department, McCreary County Ambulance Service, McCreary County Coroner's Office, Whitley City Fire Department and the Kentucky State Highway Department.
