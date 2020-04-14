FRANKFORT, Ky. – Attorney General Daniel Cameron, Secretary of State Michael Adams, Auditor Mike Harmon, Treasurer Allison Ball, and Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles issued the following statement regarding the General Assembly’s remaining legislative business during the coronavirus pandemic:
“As constitutional officers duly elected by the people of the Commonwealth of Kentucky, we have a solemn responsibility to execute the laws. Likewise, the Kentucky General Assembly has a solemn duty to conduct legislative business on behalf of the people of this Commonwealth. Unfortunately, partisan politics are interfering with the legislature’s constitutional obligations.
“The General Assembly returned today, amid a global pandemic, to conclude its remaining legislative business for the year. The Governor has suggested that by doing so, the General Assembly is endangering the public health of the Commonwealth. The truth of the matter is that the Governor has put them in this position.
“It didn’t have to be this way. Legislative leaders asked the Governor weeks ago to commit to calling a special session dated for a time when the pandemic had passed so the General Assembly could complete its business. He refused. He says he is willing to give up his newfound political popularity to do the right thing, without regard to partisanship, but if that was the case and he did not want the legislature to return, he should not have vetoed bills that passed with veto-proof majorities.
“While we understand the Governor is doing his best to manage this crisis, our state has problems that will remain with Kentucky long after this virus has passed. The legislature has several bills that could help solve those problems. We need a vision for what the Commonwealth is going to look like after this crisis is over and the General Assembly’s support is critical to planning that vision. We support the General Assembly, a separate branch of government, in passing the legislation it deems necessary to get our state through the global pandemic and plan for a future after it.”
