The farmers of the Kentucky Soybean Board are looking forward to the holiday weekend. A favorite summer activity is, of course, grilling with family and friends. Did you know that livestock and poultry are the soybean farmers’ number one customer? Consuming 97 percent of domestic soybean meal, the livestock and poultry industries are vital to the success of Kentucky’s soybean farmers.
Whether your holiday grilling plans include hamburgers and hot dogs, steaks and sausage, or chicken and chops, food safety is an important issue, especially on hot days. Some important tips include:
Wash your hands. We should all be pros at this, given the recent pandemic, but washing hands frequently and thoroughly is important in preventing foodborne illnesses.
Keep raw food separate from cooked food. Keep meat, poultry and seafood refrigerated until ready to grill. When transporting, keep meat at 40° or below in an insulated cooler. Don’t use a plate that held raw meat, poultry or seafood for cooked food until it’s been washed in hot, soapy water.
Marinate meat in the refrigerator, not on the counter. While marinades are a great way to impart flavor and tenderness, raw meat sitting out on the counter invites bacteria. Also, if you use marinade to baste meat or as a finishing sauce, keep a portion in reserve for these purposes rather than using marinade that has been in contact with raw meat.
Cook food thoroughly to kill any bacteria that might be present. Use a food thermometer, because you can’t see “done.”
160°F for ground meats, such as beef and pork
165°F for all poultry, including ground chicken and turkey
145°F for fin fish or cook until flesh is opaque
Steaks are a topic of much discussion – when is it “done?” That depends on personal preference, according to the Certified Angus Beef website, certifiedangusbeef.com. Steaks, whatever their degree of doneness, should be removed from the heat to rest when the temperature registers 5 degrees lower than desired doneness when tested with a meat thermometer. Desired doneness temperatures are listed below.*
Rare (cool red center) 125°
Medium Rare (warm red center) 135°
Medium (warm pink center) 145°
Medium Well (slightly pink center) 150°
Well Done (little or no pink) 160°
