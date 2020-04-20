In a conference call with superintendents on Monday, Governor Andy Beshear and Interim Commissioner Kevin Brown announced that students will not return to school to complete the 2019-2020 school year. All remaining instructional days will be NTI.
Kentucky schools to finish school year with NTI curriculum
