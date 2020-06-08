FRANKFORT, Ky. – The Republican Party of Kentucky held its first-ever online state convention Saturday, with grassroots GOP leaders from across the state electing delegates and alternates to the 2020 Republican National Convention, as well as a slate of electors for the electoral college following this year’s presidential election.
“Our first-ever online state convention was a great success, and I am proud of how our grassroots leaders and activists came together with unprecedented enthusiasm and participation,” Republican Party of Kentucky Chairman Mac Brown said. “Republican leadership is successfully guiding our state and country through unprecedented challenges, and our team is ready to deliver yet another historic year of victory for the Kentucky GOP.”
The delegates and alternates selected this weekend will participate in the 2020 Republican National Convention later this year. The state convention also selected a slate of electors who will participate in the Electoral College following this year’s presidential election.
The full list of delegates, alternates and presidential electors are:
Delegates:
1. US Senator Mitch McConnell
2. US Senator Rand Paul
3. US Congressman Hal Rogers
4. US Congressman Andy Barr
5. US Congressman Thomas Massie
6. US Congressman James Comer
7. Attorney General Daniel Cameron
8. Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon
9. Commissioner of Agriculture Ryan Quarles
10. Secretary of State Mike Adams
11. State Treasurer Allison Ball
12. Senate President Robert Stivers
13. Laura Larue
14. John McCarthy
15. DeAnna Brangers
16. Janet Cuthrell
17. Patrick Jennings
18. Bob Hutchison
19. Karen Kelly
20. Lois Ann Disponett
21. State Senator Julie Raque Adams
22. State Senator Ralph Alvarado
23. Scott Jennings
24. Vickie Travis
25. Tami Wilson
Alternate Delegates:
1. Mary Singleton
2. Marc Wilson
3. Isaac Oettle
4. Cy Dutton
5. Kathy Stocks
6. Stephanie Griffen
7. Chase Crigler
8. Caleb Childers
9. James Higdon
10. Shellie May
11. Donna Lawlor
12. Josh Barrett
13. Joe Koroluk
14. Jennifer Decker
15. Patrick Flannery
16. Mike McCann
17. Matt Lockett
18. David Harris
19. Eric Lycan
20. Jake Viano
21. Eric Bush
22. Josh Irvin
23. Jason Crockett
24. Jonathan Joseph
25. Kevin Smith
At-Large Presidential Electors:
1. Carol Rogers
2. Ellen Williams
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.