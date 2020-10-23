During a virtual Frankfort press briefing from the Governor’s Mansion, where he and his family have been quarantined since a member of his security detail tested positive earlier this month, Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 1,330 new cases of COVID-19, 181 of which were from children 18 and younger. This brings the state’s total to 92,299, since the first case was reported in Kentucky on March 6.
“It’s a lot like the days we have been seeing this week, it continues to be too high,” Beshear said. “But, I want to make sure you know that we are truly seeing this surge all over the country.”
He pointed out that Florida, which was hit hard in July, is back seeing rising case numbers again. “They lifted restrictions very quickly after some real devastation, and they are already seeing a surge happening again. This is happening in just about every part of the country, where we are seeing thousands upon thousands of cases.”
As of Thursday, there were 800 Kentuckians hospitalized, 214 of whom are currently in the ICU, compared with 203 on Wednesday. 105 are on a ventilator, up from 94 the previous day.
The positivity rate now stands at 5.30%, which Beshear says is the highest since Aug. 19.
“We are not just planning for how to deal with the surge that is going on,” the governor said, “but we will be looking for additional recommendations that we can make to communities. We’re going to be talking to the hospital systems that are out there about helping to get the word out.”
Beshear also reported 17 more deaths.
“When you think about yesterday having 21 deaths, the second highest day, Thursday being 17; these two days are painful,” he said. “Painful to our cmmonwealth, painful to our families. We’ve now lost 1,380 Kentuckians. That is a dramatic loss of life, and I hope that we realize how serious this is, and also how many families have lost a loved one that want us to do the right thing, so that others don’t lose a loved one.”
Thursday deaths include two women, 69 and 74, from Allen County; a 73-year-old man from Fayette County; two women, 78 and 60, from Greenup County; a 65-year-old woman from Hancock County; a 64-year-old woman from Hardin County; a 52-year old man from Henderson County; a 95-year-old woman and an 84-year-old man from Jefferson County; an 87-year-old man from Jessamine County; a 93-year-old woman from Knott County; a 77-year-old woman from Lee County; a 76-year-old man from McCracken County, a 63-year-old man from Nicholas County; an 87-year-old man from Rockcastle County; and a 96-year-old man from Scott County.
Beshear added that one of the people lost Thursday was a long-term care center employee.
The total number of tests performed is now over 1,868,000, with at least 17,627 having recovered.
He also reiterated that the Kentucky Department for Public Health has shared guidance online to help people choose fun, low-risk Halloween activities. Among the suggestions:
--At all events and activities, wear a face covering (not just a Halloween mask), sanitize hands often and maintain six feet of distance from others.
--Place individually wrapped candy outside on the porch, driveway or table.
--If you plan to trick-or-treat, do so in family groups in your own neighborhood and avoid congregating in large groups.
--Consider safer alternatives to trick-or-treating, including virtual Halloween costume contests, drive-by costume or car decorating contests with judges who are social distancing or a Halloween movie or game night at your home with your family.
Despite the mostly gloomy report on Thursday, the Governor also announced that he, first lady Britainy Beshear, and their two children, Will and Lila; all tested negative for the fourth time, so their quarantine will end this weekend and he will resume doing his press briefings in the Capitol Rotunda, Monday afternoon at 4.
For more information on the coronavirus response in Kentucky, including guidance for Halloween, go to kycovid19.ky.gov.
