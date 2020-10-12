The 852 new cases mean there have now been 80,292 cases of the coronavirus in Kentucky. Of the newly reported cases, 90 were from children 18 and under, 23 being age 5 and under. The youngest was just 23 days old.
Kentucky recorded 7,675 new coronavirus cases this week, again marking the highest weekly total of new cases. This week’s total is up by 1,549 cases over last week, but it also includes a backlog of cases from Fayette County that were reported Wednesday.
Gov. Andy Beshear also announced three more deaths on Sunday, bringing the death total to 1,252. They include a 33-year-old man from Jefferson County, a 60-year-old man from Hopkins County, and a 70-year-old woman from Warren County.
“That’s three more families who are now grieving,” the Governor said.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday. That includes such statistics as the number of Kentuckians hospitalized, total tested, the state’s positivity rate and how many people have recovered.
State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Steven Stack noted that congregate care settings continue to account for a large proportion of the COVID-19 deaths in Kentucky. Other settings, especially social gatherings and settings where people are in proximity to each other for extended periods of time, continue to give rise to clusters of cases.
Dr. Stack said: “With the disease so widespread in Kentucky now, the risk of all of us getting exposed is high if we don’t all do our part to socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene. I’ll add one other thing today – emotionally regulate yourself.”
He stated that it’s normal to miss things we do with a lot of other people, like fall festivals, church services, and sporting events.
“Acknowledge what you miss, then make a plan for what you can do,” he said. “Take a drive to view the colors of the changing leaves. Take a pumpkin walk around your neighborhood. Join a COVID-19 weight loss challenge. It’s OK to acknowledge that something’s been lost, but we don’t have to wallow in the moment. And remind yourself that a vaccine is coming and there’s reason to be hopeful.”
Earlier on Sunday, Beshear announced that he and his family are following state and federal quarantine guidelines after they were potentially exposed to a person with COVID-19 late Saturday afternoon.
He said he and his family were potentially exposed through a member of his security detail who drove with them on Saturday and learned of a positive test Saturday night. The Beshears were not in contact with anyone else following exposure.
The Governor and his family have tested negative, are feeling well and have no symptoms. The Beshear family will be tested regularly and will remain in quarantine until cleared by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
“We want to make sure we’re setting the example, and we want to make sure we’re keeping other people around us safe,” he said.
See a separate Kentucky Today story for more details on the Beshears entering quarantine.
According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Sunday there have now been 37,340,151 cases of COVID-19 confirmed globally, with 1,074,552 deaths. In the U.S., the number of confirmed cases is now 7,752,640 and 214,690 deaths.
Gov. Beshear said in a YouTube video Sunday that he would do his Monday through Thursday 4 pm briefings virtually, at least through the upcoming week.
