CORBIN — After the first murder mystery dinner show was successful back in August, Kentucky Playhouse is bringing round two of Corbin’s newest attraction beginning Thursday with “Daughters of Persephone.”
The show was written by Matt Manning, who also wrote the first murder mystery “Murder Within Us.” Manning is a 2012 graduate of Corbin High School, who went on to study theater at Eastern Kentucky University.
Manning said these are brand new shows he not only writes, but directs and acts in as well.
“Daughters of Persephone” is set in the backwoods of Georgia where a mysterious doomsday cult and a coven of Greek witches are seeking “The Key.” Both have different goals in mind which leads the two groups to come to a head, along with some mysterious deaths along the way.
“This show has nothing to do with any real religions or controversies,” Manning noted. “This is a comedy, so anything that is represented is fictitious.”
Manning also advised the show would be rated PG-13 for mild language and innuendos so viewer discretion is advised.
“Daughters of Persephone” will be performed October 27-29, and November 3-5, at Kentucky Creative, 11 South Park Center Drive, Suite 2. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.
“The dinner shows are always interactive and will see audience members being pulled onstage. Spoken directly to, and maybe more,” Manning said.
Tickets are $50 which covers the show and a three-course meal. The dinner consists of salad, pot roast, mashed potatoes, caramelized carrots, corn on the cob, dinner rolls and pumpkin pie. There are vegan and gluten-free options available upon request.
Kentucky Creative also just recently received its liquor license so beer, seltzers, wine and bourbon will also be available, along with three special drinks for the show, Killer Koolaid, Purple People Eater and Witches’ Brew.
The murder mysteries are a production of Kentucky Playhouse which allows local actors a space to perform and local audiences a chance to attend local performance theater.
Manning said the idea for Kentucky Playhouse began when he started working with Kentucky Creative LLC, a local art gallery and bistro in Corbin.
“We have always talked about ‘putting on a show,’” Manning said. “Once we expanded and added our event space, there was a natural stage already there. So naturally we decided to put on a dinner show, since we also run a restaurant.”
The first dinner show, “Murder Within Us,” was a hit as the audiences responded well and there were multiple sold out performances.
Manning said Kentucky Playhouse looks to host five dinner shows and two regular shows a season. The next show, “Elvis Has Left the Building,” is already set for Thanksgiving weekend.
Manning said Kentucky Playhouse hopes to continue to refine and expand its growing community of actors and interested audiences.
“Eventually, building our own space would be an amazing thing to achieve,” Manning added of goals for the future of Kentucky Playhouse.
To purchase tickets for “Daughters of Persephone,” visit kentuckyplayhouse.com.
