Coach John Calipari made his first public comments on the trio Cats through a statement released by the school.
“Our fans have heard me talk a lot about what it means to be ‘Built Different.’ When you talk about this fall class, you’ve got three kids who are built to play here at Kentucky,” Calipari said. “They wanted to be a part of this culture. They wanted to play against other really good players. They didn’t need any promises or guarantees — only the promise that this is going to be the hardest thing they’ve ever done and that we will challenge them to become the best version of themselves."
Kentucky’s signing group is considered to be the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Only top-ranked Michigan — with six early commitments — and Florida State’s four-player class are rated higher than the Wildcats.
Louisville signs four in top 20 class
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Four strong high school products have signed a national letter-of-intent with the University of Louisville, ranking among the nation's top recruiting classes.
The signees are: El Ellis, a 6-3, guard from Durham, N.C. and Tallahassee (Fla.) Community College; Mike James, a 6-6 guard/forward from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Fla.; Bobby Pettiford, a 6-1 guard from South Granville High School in Creedmore, N.C.; and Eric Van der Heijden, a 6-8 guard/forward from Millbrook High School in Raleigh, N.C.
UofL's class is ranked among the top 20 in the nation, including 18th by Rivals.com and 20th by 247sports.com.
"We feel this class is a versatile and athletic group that will be able to impact our program," UofL coach Chris Mack said in a statement. "My assistant coaches did an excellent job identifying the type of student-athletes we want in our program and are fortunate to add today."
