Memorial Day weekend is widely known as the traditional kickoff to summer, and Kentucky’s livestock and poultry producers are looking forward to grilling season being in full swing. Whether you choose hamburgers and hot dogs, steak and ribs, or something more adventurous for your holiday weekend, we want you to know that our families stay busy year-round, raising safe, nutritious, and affordable protein for families like yours.
Fresh, lean beef is rich in vitamins and minerals, especially iron – which helps your body use oxygen – and zinc, which helps maintain a healthy immune system. In just one three-ounce serving, you’ll get ten essential nutrients, including about half of your daily value of protein.
Have a preference for pork? Pork has many beneficial qualities that make it easy to incorporate into a balanced diet and diverse menu. The variety of options range from decadent and flavorful to lean and nutrient-rich cuts that are affordable, easy to make, and enjoyable to people of all ages. Pork is naturally low in sodium and an excellent source of potassium — two nutrients that, together, can help regulate blood pressure.
Chicken is also a versatile protein source that goes great on the grill. From a whole smoked bird to chicken breast kabobs, there’s a wide variety of ways to prepare this economical meat. A three-ounce serving of chicken breast has 26 grams of protein and only 2.7 grams of fat, with only 128 calories.
If you’re looking to try something different on your plate, Kentucky has a thriving lamb and goat industry. With 122 calories, less than 3 grams of fat and less than 65 mg of cholesterol per serving, 3 ounces of goat can easily fit within the Dietary Guidelines for Americans set by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Whatever your choice of protein for the holiday weekend, we hope that you have a safe and enjoyable time gathered around the grill.
The Kentucky Livestock Coalition is composed of ten member organizations that have an interest in promoting poultry and livestock in the Commonwealth. For more information on livestock and poultry in Kentucky, visit www.kylivestockcoalition.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.