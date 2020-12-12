Kentucky General Assembly

Standing committees provide the first level of consideration for legislation before the Kentucky General Assembly, House members announced their selections on Thursday. 

“This is an extremely talented group, dedicated to serving the people of not only their districts but also the commonwealth,” Osborne, R-Prospect, said. “Without a doubt, our state faces great challenges, and this team is ready to lead Kentucky through them. This caucus remains committed to making this state the best place to live and work. While the pandemic may have forced us to shift our focus temporarily, we are still dedicated to that mission.”

They are:

Agriculture: Rep. Richard Heath, Mayfield

Appropriations and Revenue: Rep. Jason Petrie, Elkton

Banking and Insurance: Rep. Bart Rowland, Tompkinsville

Economic Development and Workforce Investment: Rep. Russell Webber, Shepherdsville

Education: Rep. Regina Huff, Williamsburg

Elections, Constitutional Amendments & Intergovernmental Affairs: Rep. Kevin Bratcher, Louisville

Health and Family Services: Rep. Kim Moser, Taylor Mill

Judiciary: Rep. C. Ed Massey, Hebron

Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations: Rep. Adam Koenig, Erlanger

Local Government: Rep. Michael Lee Meredith, Brownsville

Natural Resources and Energy: Rep. Jim Gooch, Providence

Small Business and Information Technology: Rep. Phillip Pratt, Georgetown

State Government: Rep. Jerry T. Miller, Louisville

Tourism and Outdoor Recreation: Rep. Kim King, Harrodsburg

Transportation: Rep. Ken Upchurch, Monticello

Veterans, Military Affairs & Public Protection: Rep. Walker Thomas, Hopkinsville

Standing committees play a major role in the legislative process. In addition to providing the first level of consideration for legislation before the Kentucky General Assembly, members are responsible for monitoring ongoing governmental operations, identifying issues for legislative review and gathering and evaluating information.

“These individuals will do an outstanding job leading these committees,” Osborne said. “They are well respected among our colleagues and provide both the experience and the knowledge to spearhead our efforts to craft good, intentional long-term policy that improves the quality of life for people throughout the commonwealth.”

