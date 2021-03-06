FRANKFORT — Applications are now being accepted for 12 conservation officer positions with the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. The deadline to apply is 7 p.m. (EST) on March 5.
Applicants must be 21 years old and possess a valid driver’s license. Preferred candidates will have Peace Officer Professional Standards (POPS) certification.
Positions are available in 12 counties. Available counties are Bath, Boyd, Christian, Clinton, Graves, Hopkins, Livingston, Madison, Russell, Todd, Wayne and Webster.
Applicants must complete the online application to be considered. To apply, visit personnel.ky.gov. To be considered for positions in multiple counties, applicants must submit an application for each desired county.
Selected applicants will undergo 12 weeks of training in the Kentucky Fish and Wildlife Academy before being placed with a field-training officer for 16 weeks of hands-on training. Applicants must pass a written test, physical fitness test, swimming test, oral interview, psychological and drug screen, polygraph, background review and medical evaluation to be considered for selection.
Applicants will be notified via email regarding the written test scheduling. Applicants should frequently check their email, including junk mail folders, after a posting closes. An initial email to applicants will include important, time-sensitive information, and recipients will be required to respond by a specific date.
Kentucky’s conservation officers are sworn law enforcement officers with statewide jurisdiction, and have a primary mission focus on hunting, fishing and boating laws.
Conservation officers work to ensure compliance with hunting and fishing laws and ensure that the state’s waterways are a safe place for all to enjoy by utilizing a two-pronged approach consisting of education and enforcement.
Fish, wildlife or boating violations can be reported to Kentucky Fish and Wildlife by calling 1-800-25-ALERT. In an emergency, or when there is an urgent need for law enforcement, calling 9-1-1 remains the best course of action.
Anonymous tips also can be made by texting “KFWLAW” along with a message to 847411 (tip411), or through the KFWLaw app. The free app can be downloaded from the iTunes App Store and Google Play Store.
