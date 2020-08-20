LEXINGTON, Ky. — Accelerating Kentucky’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and enhancing the commonwealth’s ongoing economic resilience is the focus behind the Kentucky Economic Recovery and Resilience Project. The project is a result of collaboration between the Kentucky Association for Economic Development and the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky at the University of Kentucky.
In Phase 1 of a two-phased approach, the Kentucky Economic Recovery and Resilience Project will provide strategic business and marketing intelligence to all Kentucky businesses and powerful data resources to assist Kentucky economic development leaders in business attraction, retention and expansion and supply chain management.
Every Kentucky business will have free access to SizeUp, an intelligence, market research and competitive analysis tool tailored specifically to individual businesses. These data are designed to boost the ability of all Kentucky enterprises to make informed decisions and thrive. Access is available through CEDIK’s website, http://cedik.ca.uky.edu/, or directly through SizeUp at https://company.sizeup.com.
Additionally, Phase 1 includes access to metric-driven intelligence to assist Kentucky’s economic developers with business retention, expansion and attraction. Data from Gazelle.AI and FDI365 will assist with supply chain management, provide data on the fastest growing American industries and companies, a targeted database of verified expansion and/or location projects and listings of prospects with confirmed expansion projects. Access to industry profiles and local data are available for free through a request link provided on CEDIK’s website at https://cedik.ca.uky.edu/ky-recovery.
“The Kentucky Economic Recovery and Resilience Project is an enhancement of our strategic capacity to enrich economies across our commonwealth,” said Matt Tackett, president and CEO of Kentucky Association for Economic Development. “We expect this project to aid in the creation and retention of Kentucky jobs, and to ultimately better prepare our commonwealth for success in a global marketplace.”
The Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky, in the UK College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, has been instrumental in the development and implementation of KAED initiatives specific to professional education, COVID-recovery and business retention and expansion.
“COVID-19 has re-emphasized the importance of supporting our existing businesses and building capacity for those who lead local and regional economic development efforts,” said Alison Davis, CEDIK director. “If we can successfully support our local industries and communities during difficult times, they will be well-positioned for a strong recovery and growth when the pandemic ends.”
KAED and CEDIK plan to release a recurring series of webinars to provide instruction to business and economic development leaders on how to appropriately access and leverage Kentucky Economic Recovery and Resilience Project services. The first training will occur 10-11 a.m. EDT Aug. 25. Register online for the webinar at https://cedik.ca.uky.edu/ky-recovery.
