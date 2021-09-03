A feeding team, incident command team and accessors will be going to Houma, Louisiana, “ground zero” of last week’s Hurricane Ida. The area has been crippled with no power or water, said Kentucky DR Director Ron Crow.
Houma was one of the first cities to suffer a direct hit from Ida. The storm ripped off roofs, destroyed homes and knocked out the power plant.
Houma, situation on the Intracoastal Waterway where it crosses Terrebonne, is a working-class town of 33,000 people who largely make their living off the nearby Gulf of Mexico. Many catch fish, shrimp and oysters. Others building and repair ships and barges or work support jobs for the oil industry.
Houma has weathered hurricanes before including Hurricane Katrina that caused flooding and left the bayou littered with debris when it struck in 2005, exactly 16 years to the day before Ida made landfall.
Ida’s eyewall tore through Houma with winds reaching 150 mph when the Category 4 storm struck the coast Sunday.
That’s where Kentucky Disaster Relief volunteers will dig in and begin to work and evangelize when the opportunity presents itself. Other KYDR teams are expected to follow in the coming weeks, Crow said.
“We will set up with those teams and follow up with recovery teams as soon as they’re ready for us,” he said.
A small feeding team from KYDR has also been deployed to Waverly, Tennessee, where flooding engulfed a town. They will be there assisting the Tennessee Disaster Relief.
They are on alert for potentially helping in Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York which were hit with severe flooding from the remnants of Ida. “I don’t know what might happen there,” Crow said. “That’s the life of the Disaster Relief world.”
It has been hurry up and wait for the past two weeks, Crow said. Teams were ready to travel to New England for a large feeding deployment for the Afghan refugees. Teams were anxious to try out their skills and had even looked up recipes and comfort foods that would be more like the Afghans were used to eating. But the teams were asked to stand down, Crow said.
“We were all geared up to go the next morning, then we got stood down on it,” he said. “It’s disappointing but our people know that happens.”
Now, he said, the attention is mostly focused on Louisiana and Crow said “it’s going to be a long-term deal.”
Kentucky Baptists who want to help should do so through prayer and financial means, Crow said.
“That’s the best thing you can do right now,” he said. “We will be making multiple trips so if people want to help, financial is the best way.”
Click HERE to donate.to the relief effort in Louisiana.
