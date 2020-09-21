FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) -- Kentucky reported a near record number of new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, topping 1,000 for only the second time.
“Today’s report shows us that when we let our guard down, the virus truly spreads,” Gov. Andy Beshear said in a Facebook video.
A total of 1,002 cases were reported to state health officials, which is second only to the 1,163 cases reported on August 12. Of the new cases, 145 were from children age 18 and younger, with 29 being age 5 and younger. The youngest child with a newly reported case is just 5 months old.
“Remember, a high number of cases lead to a higher number of deaths several weeks down the line,” Beshear stated. “Now that our kids are going to be going back to school in many places in some form or fashion, now that we have more sports, let’s make sure that we cut our contacts, wear our masks and socially distance. Let’s do better, everyone around us is depending on it.”
Saturday's additions bring the state to 61,106 COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky since the first one on March 6.
There were also seven new deaths reported on Saturday. The total number of Kentuckians now lost to the virus is 1,108.
"That’s seven additional families who are suffering during this time," the Governor said.
The deaths reported Saturday include an 82-year-old woman from Lincoln County; a 78-year-old woman from Warren County; an 89-year-old woman from Boyd County; a 76-year-old woman from Martin County; two Jefferson Countians, a 71-year-old woman and a 91-year-old man; and a 66-year-old woman from Mercer County.
As of Saturday, over 1,118,800 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average which takes into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 3.82 percent. That ended a four-day streak of seeing the rate decline and puts it back to Thursday’s figure.
The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered is at least 11,237.
State Public Health Commissioner, Dr. Steven Stack noted, “The first official day of fall is fast approaching, and the weather that has descended this weekend over Kentucky will cause a lot of us to want to spend time outdoors. If you get outside, please keep following the same advice we’ve given since the pandemic began. Stay at least six feet from others, wear a mask and wash your hands often. As we prepare to begin a new season, let’s recommit to our efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19. Let’s start the fall season off right, Team Kentucky.”
