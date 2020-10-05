“With 616 new cases today of COVID-19, we have shattered the previous weekly record, which we set just last week,” the Governor said. “This week we now have 6,126 new cases of COVID-19. We have to do better.”
Of the 616 newly reported cases, 76 were from children ages 18 and younger, 16 being ages five and under. The youngest was just 5 months old. This makes 72,617 positive cases of the coronavirus since Kentucky had its first on March 6.
He also announced four more deaths on Sunday, bringing the total number to 1,209 Kentuckians lost to COVID-19 during the pandemic. The new deaths included a 69-year-old man from Harlan County; a 71-year-old man from Jefferson County; a 90-year-old man from Logan County; and an 80-year-old woman from Warren County.
“Four more Kentucky families have now joined those who have been grieving lost loved ones since the first COVID-19 death was reported here in March,” the Governor said. “Far, far more individuals than we would ever want to lose, more than we’ve even lost in some foreign conflicts. This is serious.”
“This has not been a good week,” said Dr. Steven Stack, State Public Health Commissioner. “The president of our nation, his wife and others in the White House, one of the most secure places in the entire world, have tested positive for COVID-19. Back home, Kentucky set yet another record high week for new cases for the second week in a row. We disregard this threat at our own peril.”
He continued, “Don’t forget, there is no cure and there’s not yet a vaccine for coronavirus. Prevention through our behaviors is our main defense. Wear a mask, watch your space and wash your hands. Do these things and you, too, can save someone’s life.”
Gov. Beshear added, “Please, everyone, wear your mask, engage in social distancing and follow our top 10 rules,” an illustration of which accompanies this story.
Due to some labs not reporting on Sundays, Kentucky’s positivity rate, testing figures and the number who have recovered, will not be available until Monday.
According to Johns Hopkins University, as of Sunday there have now been 35,011,322 cases of the coronavirus around the world, along with 1,034,865 deaths. In the United States, there have been 7,412,911 confirmed cases, while 209,749 have lost their lives.
You can read about updated key numbers, actions and other information from the Beshear administration on the response to the pandemic at kycovid19.ky.gov.
The Governor’s next scheduled press briefing is Monday afternoon at 4:00, Eastern Time. He is also expected to make an announcement earlier in the day on a new comprehensive benefits portal that is hoped to make it easier for Kentuckians to access health care coverage and other key benefits.
The portal will also help Kentucky return to a state-based health care exchange, which could save the state millions annually when it returns in 2021.
