CORBIN — The organizers of a fishing tournament plan to return to this area for a second year in a row.
The Corbin Tourism and Convention Commission met in special session last Thursday, approving a sponsorship that will go toward Kentucky BASS Nation’s hosting another tournament locally next spring.
Maggy Monhollen, the commission’s executive director, presented members with the $1,500 request — noting that Corbin partnered with the London-Laurel County Tourism Commission on the tournament held on Laurel River Lake last year. She added that she hadn’t expected another request from the organization so soon.
“Normally they would rotate around the state,” Monhollen explained, “but they enjoyed their time here so much and the ease of working with the [US] Forest Service that they decided that they wanted to hold the tournament again here this year.”
One thing that could rotate is the tournament’s center of operations. While the captain’s meeting was held in London and boats launched from Holly Bay last year, Monhollen has requested that those activities shift to Corbin and Grove for the upcoming qualifier.
“I think this is a worthwhile event that brings people in from all over,” the director continued when asked by commission chair Jeannie Hensley for her recommendation. “I think that it speaks highly that they wanted to come back for a second year in a row when normally they would rotate to some other lake in the state.”
Commissioner Kristin Smith agreed, opining that the local lake is one of the best in Kentucky.
The Kentucky BASS Nation tournament is tentatively scheduled for April 22.
