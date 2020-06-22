FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) -- Gov. Andy Beshear said there were 117 new cases of the coronavirus reported to state public health officials on Sunday, along with two more deaths.
That brings the total number of cases in Kentucky to at least 13,750 since the first one was reported on March 6.
We’ve been in this fight for more than three months now and, unfortunately, we still have a long way to go,” Beshear said. “But I have total confidence that Kentuckians will rise to the challenge in order to do one of the things we do best: watch out for families, friends and neighbors.”
The deaths reported Sunday include a 73-year-old man from Butler County and a 61-year-old man from Fayette County.
“I know these families are in so much pain right now, and the reality is, there’s nothing anyone can do to fix it,” he said. “We can’t fix it, but we can continue to support all families who are grieving during this time. You are not alone.”
As of Saturday, at least 3,530 Kentuckians had recovered from the virus. State officials say they believe that number is lower than the actual total, since many recoveries go unreported.
Beshear’s message to Kentuckians is, “Keep getting tested, keep wearing masks, keep answering the call if our contact tracers reach out to you. We have the tools we need to slow the spread of COVID-19 significantly until we get a vaccine.”
He also wished all Kentucky dads a happy Father’s Day.
“My dad worked tirelessly to show up for my brother and me, no matter what challenges he was facing,” the Governor said. “I always want to do the same for Will and Lila. They are my greatest joy. Happy Father’s Day to all the dads and father figures out there who are giving their kids their very best even during such a difficult year.”
For additional information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, go to kycovid19.ky.gov
