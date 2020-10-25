KEAVY — A Keavy man was arrested early Sunday morning after the Laurel County Sheriff's Office tried to investigate a sexual abuse complaint and the man barricaded himself in his house.
Laurel County Sheriff's Office and the Southeast Regional special response team(SRT) arrested Christopher Lewis, age 30, of Storms Lane, at approximately 12:29 a.m. Sunday.
The Laurel County Sheriff's Office was investigating a sexual abuse complaint alleging a female juvenile victim on Saturday so the Sheriff's detectives obtained an arrest warrant for rape, according to a press release from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Laurel Sheriff's detectives traveled to Storms Lane to execute the arrest warrant on Lewis who barricaded himself inside his residence armed with a pistol refusing to exit the residence, according to a report from the Laurel County Sheriff's Office.
Laurel Sheriff's Lieut. Chris Edwards, a trained crisis negotiator for the Sheriff's office, attempted to convince Lewis to come out peacefully, however he continued to refuse to exit the residence.
The Southeast Regional Special Response Team was activated and led Laurel Sheriff's Detective Richard Dalrymple were able to successfully and safely remove the suspect from the residence.
The suspect was taken into custody charged with sodomy – first-degree with serious physical injury; rape — first-degree; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. A fully loaded with a round in the chamber pistol was recovered at the scene.
Lewis was lodged in the Laurel County correctional center.
Laurel Sheriff's investigators at the scene included: Laurel Sheriff John Root, Maj. Chuck Johnson, Capt. Robbie Grimes, Lieut. Chris Edwards, Sgt. John Inman, Deputy Daniel Reed, Deputy Dylan Messer, Deputy Brent France, Deputy Travis Napier, Deputy Hunter Disney, K-9 Deputy Jake Miller, Deputy Josh Morgan, Detective Robert Reed, Detective Bryon Lawson, Detective James Sizemore, and Deputy Gilbert Acciardo.
Also assisting was the Southeast Regional Special Response Team led by Laurel Detective Richard Dalrymple with agency team members including: Agencies represented on the Southeast Regional Response Team include: Corbin P.D., Barbourville P.D., Mt. Vernon P.D., Williamsburg P.D., Knox County Sheriff’s Office, and Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.
Other agencies assisting at the scene included Keavy volunteer fire department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County emergency management.
Laurel Sheriff John Root stated that this possibly dangerous suspect was arrested safely without any injuries to the suspect, our deputies, or the public using the Southeast Regional Special Response Team , who are specially trained for situations such as this.
