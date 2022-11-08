KEAVY — A Keavy man was arrested for burglary and criminal trespassing after a homeowner detained him during the burglary.
Jack Kain, age 33, of Paris Karr Road, Keavy was charged after a homeowner called law enforcement about the burglary in progress early Friday morning.
Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Skylar McFarland along with Shift Sgt. John Inman and Deputy Brent France responded to the residence on Paris Karr Road in Keavy and located a revolver pistol near Kain that had been stolen from the residence.
Deputies also noted that the residence was protected by no trespassing signs.
Kain was arrested at 1:17 a.m. and taken to Laurel County Correctional Center.
Kain was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree criminal trespassing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.