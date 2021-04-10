Versailles, Ky. – Faculty and staff at the 16 colleges of the Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) are gearing up to welcome all students to campus for the summer and fall 2021 semesters. For some students, it will be their first opportunity to attend classes on a college campus, meet other students in person and work directly with faculty and staff.
Colleges will offer flexible class schedules that include both in-person and online options to accommodate student needs. Specific plans will continue to evolve for both sessions as things change with the pandemic.
“The pandemic has taught us a good deal about our students and about ourselves,” said KCTCS Interim President Paul Czarapata. “We see this as a new beginning not only for our students, but also our faculty and staff who’ve been working mostly remotely. We know many students are ready for a fresh start in person, and we are excited to welcome them back. For those who may still prefer remote learning, we’ll have options to accommodate them as well.”
The colleges will continue practicing sanitizing and other hygiene methods they’ve employed during the pandemic, such as distancing, hand washing and all other CDC protocols.
Additionally, the colleges hope to soon welcome back outside organizations that typically meet on campus for summer camps, meetings, trainings and other events. However, this will depend on state directives on capacity protocol and other safety measures.
“The pandemic tried to steal a year of our lives and learning,” Czarapata said. “Our students, faculty and staff are ready to put it behind them and move toward more regular operations. All of us at KCTCS look forward to seeing more students in-person instead of on-camera.”
Registration is open at all colleges for summer and fall classes. For more information visit kctcs.edu or the local college website.
