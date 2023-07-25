CUMBERLAND FALLS — The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that attempts to go over Cumberland Falls are illegal after a kayaker did precisely that Friday night.
Published reports indicate the incident occurred after 9 p.m. Friday with the man being spotted from the first overlook below the falls.
Park rangers, WCSO deputies, Whitley EMS, local fire and rescue, and park patrons were able to organize a rescue to the beach area.
“The individual involved was alert and talking but sustained suspected injuries,” a WCSO Facebook release stated, adding that EMS did transport the kayaker for treatment.
The scene was cleared at approximately 10:40 p.m. Friday night.
“Please be aware that attempting to go over the Falls is criminal,” the release concluded. “It puts a lot of first responders in danger when attempting a rescue in such a dangerous area. We applaud State Park Rangers for their organization and promptness to incidents at the Cumberland Falls State Resort Park.”
