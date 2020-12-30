WILLIAMSBURG — A 13-year-old male reportedly stabbed a 16-year-old male in the face on Monday at Brush Arbor Apartments in Williamsburg.
The juvenile suspect was charged with first-degree assault.
According to the Williamsburg Police Department, the victim was stabbed in the face at least two times, causing injuries.
Detective David Rowe is continuing the investigation. Officers assisting at the scene included Officer Greg Rhoades, Chief Wayne Bird, Lieutenant Bobby Freeman, and Officer Dorman Patrick Jr.
