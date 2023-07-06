CORBIN — Officials with The Corbin Arena have announced their latest show.
On September 29, multi-platinum country artist Justin Moore will perform his hits at The Arena.
Moore released his seventh studio album “Stray Dog” in May, reaching the top 25 for country music charts and featuring the Top 40 duet “You, Me, and Whiskey” with Pricilla Block.
The Arkansas native has earned multiple Academy of Country Music and American Country Awards nominations as well as an ACM Award win in 2014 for New Artist of the Year. He has shared the stage with the likes of Hank Williams Jr., Brad Paisley and Miranda Lambert.
This summer, Moore is headlining his own show across the states with fellow country artist Jon Langston serving as his special guest.
Last year, Langston performed his single “Back Words” at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, and he was the first artist signed under Luke Bryan’s Label 32 Bridge Entertainment with EMI Records Nashville.
The Corbin concert is slotted from 7-9 p.m.
Tickets will be available for presale at ticketmaster.com or the Corbin Arena Box Office (606-258-2020) on this (Thursday) morning at 10 a.m. General sales start Friday at 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.