FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary June 2023 unemployment rate was 3.8%, which was unchanged from May, and down 0.1% from a year ago, according to data released Thursday by the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.
At the same time, the nationwide seasonally adjusted jobless rate for June 2023 was 3.6%, or 0.1% lower than in May, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Kentucky’s civilian labor force stood at 2,054,436 in June, an increase of 2,017 individuals from the previous month. The number of people employed in June rose by 1,924 to 1,977,136 while the number unemployed increased by 93 to 77,300.
“Kentucky’s unemployment rate held steady at 3.8% in June,” said University of Kentucky’s Center for Business and Economic Research Director Mike Clark. “As more workers continue to enter the labor force, they are quickly finding jobs. As a result, there was little change in the number of people unemployed.”
In a separate federal survey of business establishments that excludes jobs in agriculture and people who are self-employed, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm employment increased by 6,400 jobs to 2,015,600 in June compared to May, while it was up 61,100 jobs or 3.1% compared to June 2022.
According to the survey, employment increased for five of Kentucky’s major nonfarm North American Industry Classification System job sectors in June 2023, decreased for four, and was unchanged for two.
The big winner was Kentucky’s professional and business services sector, which jumped by 3,500 jobs or 1.5% in June.
“Kentucky’s professional and business services sector has recovered the jobs lost during the end of 2022,” Clark noted. “Much of this recovery occurred among the administrative, support and waste management subsector. However, jobs in the professional, scientific and technical services subsector have also seen strong gains in recent months.”
On the other side of the coin, Kentucky’s manufacturing sector lost 900 jobs from May 2023 to June 2023. Durable goods manufacturing employment was down 700 jobs in June. Employment in non-durable goods manufacturers was down 200 jobs. Kentucky’s manufacturing employment was up 8,100 positions or 3.2% since June 2022.
Civilian labor force statistics include nonmilitary workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks.
