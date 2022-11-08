LONDON — Lucas Joyner was elected out of a field of seven for a new family court judge.
The 27th Circuit, Division 4 family court position was created in April by the Kentucky State Legislature to handle the overload of cases in Laurel and Knox counties.
Joyner, an attorney who has an office in London where he has practiced for the last 16 years, won by 508 votes.
Joyner had 4,636 votes between the two counties. The second highest vote total went to Jill Osborne Edwards with 4,128.
“It feels amazing and it’s very humbling,” Joyner said of his win on Election Day. “It’s exciting that people of Laurel County and Knox County entrust in me with this position.”
Joyner said while campaigning he heard a lot of people with issues about family members looking out for the best interest of kids who have parents dealing with addiction.
“They are just wanting to get the opportunity to be in court to get a chance to talk to the judge and to be heard and for fair decisions to be made. I look forward to the opportunity to do that,” Joyner said.
He also wants to help get cases heard more quickly, which having two judges in the district should help.
Joyner wants to give people an opportunity to be heard on a personal level.
“And to make sure that children are in safe environments and are being provided for,” he said.
The other candidates received the following votes: Doug Benge (3,656), Harold Dyche (2,717), Chris Mills (2,625), Chris Miniard (1,862), and Jonathan Jones (1,862).
“I am very thankful and humbled by everyone who voted for me and I want to thank each of them for putting their trust in me,” Joyner said.
Joyner earned his juris doctorate from the Florida Coastal School of Law.
Married with four daughters ranging in ages 9 through 14, Joyner is a deacon and member of Calvary Baptist Church in London and coaches basketball, soccer and softball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.