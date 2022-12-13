LONDON — In a historic ceremony, the second Family Court Judge for the 27th Judicial Circuit was sworn in on Monday.
Lucas Joyner, who has practiced law in the area for the past 16 years, was elected as the Division IV Family Court Judge and will serve in Laurel and Knox counties.
Joyner thanked all those who gathered for the swearing in ceremony on Monday morning. Those included his wife and children, parents, grandmother, siblings and several other family members.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone here today and I look forward to working with the families in the Knox and Laurel counties and am thankful for the opportunity,” Joyner said.
Also present for the swearing in ceremony were Laurel/Knox District Judge Wendell “Skip” Hammons and Laurel/Knox Family Court Judge Stephen Jones, Laurel Sheriff John Root and Laurel Circuit Court Clerk Roger Schott. In another honor, two of Joyner’s opponents for the judge position — Harold Dyche and Jill Edwards — were also present to honor Joyner.
Jamie Maxey, pastor of Joyner’s church, opened the ceremony with a prayer, asking for wisdom and compassion for Joyner’s new journey as Family Court Judge. Joyner will join 27th Circuit Family Court Judge Stephen Jones to handle the large amount of cases in the family court in Knox and Laurel counties. That position was approved by the Kentucky state legislature in April to alleviate the heavy case load of the two counties.
Laurel Circuit Senior Judge Greg Lay officiated in the swearing in ceremony.
“Lucas, you are entering a profession that is few in numbers and has few members. There are a total of 286 judges in the Commonwealth of Kentucky Court of Justice system. That includes Supreme Court, Court of Appeals, district court, circuit court and family court. Of that number, there are only 55 family court judges. This is a very exclusive club,” he said.
“This is a very serious job,” Lay continued. “Judge, the individuals who will be in front of you in your court will very likely be there on one of the worst days of their lives, or worst season of their lives. They will be looking to you for answers. That’s a very serious call and responsibility and I have every confidence that you will do a good job.
“You have always been very ethical, very honest and always been a straight shooter. I’ve known you since you became a lawyer and practiced in my court. We as judges can’t get involved in (politics) but you hear things. We’re allowed to listen. I kept hearing from people that know you say you’re a good person and have a thread of goodness that runs through you. That’s very good qualities that will help you,” Lay added.
Joyner, the father of four girls, had his youngest daughter hold the Bible where he placed his hand during the swearing in ceremony. His wife, Liza, then assisted him in putting on the judge’s robe before he addressed those gathered to honor him.
Joyner will officially take office on Jan. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.